UNIABUJA VC Na’Allah gets icon of humanitarian service award

The Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, has been presented with the Icon of Humanitarian Service award by the Student Union Government (SUG) of Bayero University Kano (BUK) chapter.

The honour according to the BUK SUG is in recognition of Na’Allah’s contributions to youth development and student empowerment through various programmes instituted at the University of Abuja in the last one year.

A press statement by Head, Information and University Relations

University of Abuja, Dr Habib Yakoob, said the award was presented to Professor Na’Allah at the main campus of the university by President of SUG, BUK chapter, Comrade Sadi Garba Sa’id and executives of the union, who paid the VC a courtesy call.

Comrade Sa’id said they had closely studied the administration of the vice-chancellor in the last one year and were flabbergasted by his performance and achievements.

Receiving the award, the vice-chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said he appreciated the award by the union, adding that it is the responsibility of any leader to touch on the lives of his subjects.

He challenged union leaders to respect their oath of office by serving those who had put their trust in them, stressing that the nation and the world would be a good place to live if “we all play our parts dutifully.”