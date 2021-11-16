Uniben grants 500 overstayed students ‘amnesty’

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) Senate has granted ‘amnesty’ to 500 students who had overstayed their academic years.

The ‘amnesty’ granted the students, according to the varsity management, would enable them to graduate from the system.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lilian Salami, stated this during the school’s 46th & 47th pre-convocation/51st Founders’ Day press briefing in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

She said the week-long events begins next Monday with the installation of the institution’s chancellor, Prof. James Ortese Lorzua Ayatse, Tor Tiv.

Professor Lilian said: “Two academic sessions had to be compressed in order to ensure that students graduated as planned and that no student lost any year.”

She said: “For the 2018/2019 academic sessions, there are 8,996 successful graduands; while 8,521 graduands made a finishing line for the 2019/2020 session”.

She noted that 125 and 157 students respectively bagged first class in both academic sessions.

She said: “This performance index is an indication of the high quality of products that the university is proud to lay claim to present in this year’s convocation.

“And we have also introduced a method whereby certificates of graduands are available for collection right from the day of convocation”.