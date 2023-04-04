Uniben kegite chief shot dead in school’s hostel 

Gunmen on Monday night invaded the University of Benin (Uniben) hall of residence and reportedly shot dead a final year male student identified as Desmond.

The gunmen were said to have shot the student three times on the head at hall 4, the victim’s hall of residence before fleeing the scene.

A gory video and photos of the victim circulated on social media platforms Tuesday.

The deceased student was also said to be the chief of kegite- a social cultural club in Uniben.

Blueprint gathered that security personnel arrive the scene after the shooting but they were chased away by angry students.

Also, some students union leaders were said to have stormed lecture theaters Tuesday and chased students away from classes.

It was gathered that the union leaders action was to ensure the mourning of the deceased student.

However, the management of University of Benin in a statement “condemned the brutal and sad killing of the student, known mostly as ‘mayor'”.

In the statement issued by the institution’s spokesman, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, commiserated with the family and colleagues of the late student.

She said the management enjoins other students to be calm as the Police as well as other security agencies are working hard to fish out and arrest the culprit.

