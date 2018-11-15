Uniben secures 15mw power licence

Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has granted the University of Benin (Uniben) licence for 15 megawatt photo voltaic solar power

projects.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, who disclosed its during its pre-convocation press briefing said the operational licence was

secured under a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

Orumwense explained that “the power project is being driven by the United Kingdom branch of the University Alumni body.”

The VC also stated that the University “is currently negotiating with local and international organisations for hostel development and staff

housing projects for improved security.”

Orumwense further disclosed that a total of 11, 832 graduands would be awarded diplomas and degrees of the University during its 44th

Convocation/48th Founder’s Day ceremony billed for next week.

According to him, a total of 134 graduands will also be awarded first class honours degree.

He said the Benin monarch, HRM, Oba Ewuare ll, would be conferred the Honorary Doctor of Law (LLD), Honoris Causa, during the week-long

ceremony.