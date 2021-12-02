UNIBEN spends N60m on electricity monthly – VC



The Vice Chancellor of University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Lilian Salami, has charged students to always endeavour to pay their tuition fees as at when due; in order to continually enjoy utilities at the institution.





Salami who disclosed this during an interactive section with journalists to mark her two years in office, said prompt payment of school fees will enable the university plan.



According to her, “The university spends N60 million to run electricity monthly. And that money is not coming from federal government, it is from Internal Generated Revenue (IGR).

“Some students don’t like to pay tuition fees, but they want to enjoy basic amenities.

“So, that was why the university council took the decision to add N20,000 addition charges to late tuition payment.

“The decision was to enable us plan because you can’t plan when you don’t have money.

“Though that decision was later reversed, but 75 percent of the fees were collected from students when we began to enforce the late payment addons,” the VC stated.

Prof. Lilian also said his administration has built a befitting office complex for professors, adding, “I am sure they have paid their dues.”

