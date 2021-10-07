Uniben suspends lecturer over rape allegation



The authorities of University of Benin (UNIBEN) have suspended a lecturer in the Department of English and Literature for allegedly raping a female student in his office.

The institution said: “Considering the gravity of the allegations and legal issues involved, the matter has been referred to the police for further investigation”.

The incident reportedly occurred on October 5, but became public knowledge when a video purportedly recorded when the lecturer was begging for forgiveness went viral.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, disclosed the management decision in a statement on Thursday.

Ehanire said: “Security report of preliminary investigation into alleged rape and detention of a 400 Level female student has been submitted to the Management of the University.

“Management has directed that the lecturer, Dr. Bode Steve Ekundayo, be issued with a query and placed on interdiction pending the conclusion of investigations by the police.

“These are in line with internal mechanisms as contained in the Regulations Governing the Service of Senior Staff of the University, 2017.

“Management assures staff, students, parents and other stakeholders that investigations will be pursued to its logical conclusion to ensure that justice is served.”