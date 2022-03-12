UNICAL set to honour ex-President Jonathan

Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, Professor Florence Banku Obi, at the weekend disclosed that the institution will award former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, with Honorary Doctorate Degree.

Professor Obi dropped this hint when she led principal officers of the university to pay a courtesy visit to the immediate past President.

The Vice Chancellor stressed that the roles played by the former president helped in uplifting the standard of education across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Professor Obi described the former President as a humble gentleman who places Nigeria above any other personal consideration, referring to him as a unifying factor in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

The Vice Chancellor maintained that Nigerians will not forget the epochal call Dr. Jonathan put across to his successor, President Buhari, which accounted for the relative peace and brotherhood which the nation is enjoying today.

She declared that to this end, the governing council, senate and management of the institution have found in him (Jonathan) a man worthy in all ramifications for the award of an Honorary Doctorate Degree – (Honoris Causa) of the institution.

According to her, the award is part of the activities for the 2022 convocation ceremonies of the university billed to take place later in March 2022.

The former President in his remark, expressed appreciation to the Council, Senate and Management of the University of Calabar for finding him worthy of the honour even after his tenure as President.

Dr Jonathan said he had cause to turn down so many similar offers, but because of his love for the institution, he has no option “but to graciously accept the offer from the University of Calabar with all amount of humility.:

The University’s Alumni Public Relations Officer, Dr. Dorn Cklaimz Enamhe, in his contribution, asserted that the Vice Chancellor was determined and proactive at all times.

He said that the convocation will be one of the best ever hosted in the university.