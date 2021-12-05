UniCal to complete FG funded abandoned projects

The University of Calabar would do everything to complete and put to use all federal government funded abandoned projects scattered across the institution, the vice chancellor, Professor Florence Obi, has said.

Obi, who lamented the high level of federal government funded abandoned projects said UniCal was one of the earliest established institutions known for the highest number of federal government funded projects abandoned by past administrations.

Fielding questions from journalists shortly after commissioning the multi-million naira renovated female hostel projects in the University campus, Calabar, weekend, Professor Obi said “Unical has a bad record of being one of the universities with a lot of abandoned projects.

“In short, there is the highest number of federal government funded abandoned projects. We are going to change that trend. God willing, we are not going to leave any of these projects abandoned in the university because a lot of our staff are looking for space to give in their best.”

She said one of her administration’s policy thrust is to ensure that the administration does everything within its reach to ensure that all the projects abandoned by past administrations were completed before her tenure as UniCal vice chancellor elapses.

