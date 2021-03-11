UNICAL’s COVID- 19 isolation centre commissioned

March 11, 2021 Joseph Obung News



In order to mitigate any COVID- 19 related eventuality, the University of Calabar (UniCal) has commissioned a 20- bed .

The vice chancellor of the , Professor Florence Obi, said at the commissioning ceremony, Wednesday that UniCal was observing all COVID 19 protocols and that management had intensified efforts at stopping the pandemic from spreading within the University .

“With God on our side, we’ve not have any case of COVID- 19 since we resumed in early February. The University sat and decided that the should not go virtual but that students should have physical contacts, as such we decided on stringent measures to ensure that the is kept at bay.

“From the gate, temperatures of students and indeed all persons entering the premises were checked. Hand washing and sanitisers has been provided in every lecture room while security unit is all out to ensure strict with the use of face masks.

“We have taken time to put in resources with the help of critical who have made donations to ensure this sees the light of day,” she stated

