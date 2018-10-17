UNICEF begins training of programme coordinators in Gombe

In order to improve on fulfilling the right of humanity, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Bauchi field office has started five days training for its programme coordinators in Gombe state.

The Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Dr. Danjuma Al-Mustaph of the UNICEF Bauchi field office disclosed this in an interview with news men in Gombe yesterday.

He said the training will equip the participants the best way to utilize the limited resources at their disposal efficiently.

“The training will equip our programme coordinators in the areas of health, nutrition, water, sanitation and education on how to fulfill the right of humanity.

We want our programme coordinators to understand how best to achieve better results,” he said.

He further stated that the training is also available online and the link would be made available to the participants so that they will deepen their understanding.

According to him, they can equally access certificate online, but they must go through the seven modules, pass the examination before they would be issued with the certificate.

The monitoring and evaluation officer called on participants to be punctual and attentive with the aim of achieving better results in the end.

In his remark during the opening ceremony, Gombe state coordinator, Nutrition State Primary Health Care, Malam Suleiman Mamman described the training as timely.

He said the participant will put what they will learn into practice, so that they can achieve the desired results.

