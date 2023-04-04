UNICEF equips, renovates flooded Anambra primary health centres 

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has equipped and renovated some Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the flood-ravaged areas of Anambra state.

The world body which carried the interventions through the funding from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), said it was aimed at supporting flood-affected communities in the post-flood recovery efforts.

The nine renovated PHCs were executed at Umunankwo PHC, Akiliozizor PHC, and Ogbakuba PHC all in Ogbaru LGA, Oba PHC in Idemili South LGA, Ugbenu PHC and Ebenebe PHC both in Awka North LGA. Also, Eziaguluotu PHC in Anambra East LGA, Umueze-Anam PHC, and Iyiora Abegbu PHC.



The executive secretary, of Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ASPHCDA), Pharmacist Chisom Uchem, stated this during a supervisory visit to the benefiting PHCs in Anambra West and Awka North local government areas respectively.

Uchem said some of the medical/hospital equipment provided by UNICEF included stand, infusion, double hook-on castors, hospital standard bed with mattress, labour/delivery bed with access, hospital bedscreen on castors, emergency trolley, and drawers.

She said the visitation was to facilitate delivery of the medical equipment to the health facilities and to monitor the status of the renovation of Primary HealthCare Centres, which according to her, would strengthen the morale of community members on their commitment towards matters relating to their health.

