UNICEF, NPC decry low birth registration in Ebonyi

The United Nations International Children Fund (UNICEF) and National Population Commission (NPC) Ebonyi state have decried the low birth registration in the state.

UNICEF and NPC made this known on Monday during flag off of sensitisation and advocacy campaign on birth registration in communities in the state.

The organisations called on stakeholders in the 13 local government areas of the state to support them in reaching out to the grassroots on the need to register their births and deaths of loved ones in the community.

The programme, which was sponsored by UNICEF was attended by officials of the National Orientation Agency(NOA), the state Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Women Affairs among others.

Addressing the people at the programme, the state Director of National Population Commission, Chief Edward Ogbu, who represented UNICEF at the programme, noted that the state was recording 45 per cent in birth registration.

“Our mission is to visit all the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi state and we are starting with Abakaliki local government.”