UNICEF pledges support to end open defecation in FCT







To rid the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of open defecation by 2023, the United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) has pledged more support for communities to achieve the target ahead of presidential executive order by 2025.



Making the disclosure during a field visit to some communities in Kwali area council, UNICEF chief of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Nigeria, Dr. Jean Bevan, stated that given the level of commitments and progress made in the FCT, the UN agency will soon extend its intervention to public institutions by constructing toilets in schools and hospitals.



Dr. Bevan spoke while on a courtesy visit to the chairman of Kwali area council and said the inspection team, led by FCT RUWASSA were in Kwali to see how sanitary facilities were working in communities, markets and motor parks.

He urged the area council leadership to connect with people and help them utilise the opportunities available in sanitation sector.

Dr. Bevan, who was in company of WHO and UNICEF officials from New York and Dakar as well as LIXIL, manufacturers of sato pans, reiterated the imperative of the mission to encourage local communities achieve basic sanitation ahead of the World Toilet Summit scheduled to hold in Abuja in November this year.

Speaking earlier, the executive chairman of Kwali area council, Mr. Danladi Chiya, thanked UNICEF and other international agencies under the guidance of Federal Ministry of Water Resources for choosing Kwali as one of the areas of their operations, and affirms that Kwali is determined to join the rest of the world to become free of open defecation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

