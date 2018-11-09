UNICEF, Zamfara partner on children, women health

The United Nation Children Fund in collaboration with the Zamfara state government has conducted a state level 2018 end of year review to ascertain the level of commitment towards enhancing the survival of women and children in the state. In an opening remark, the Secretary to the Government, Prof. Abdullahi Muhammad Shinkafi, commended UNICEF for its dedication towards providing adequate logistics to the state, specifically on healthcare services, education and nutrition to women and children in the state. Shinkafi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, Alhaji Yakubu Sani Haidara, said the state government will continue to partner with UNICEF for the development of the state, particularly by ensuring speedy release of counterpart funds to UNICEF for its activities in the state. In his address, the UNICEF Sokoto Field Office Chief, Allahji Muhammadeen Fall, commended Zamfara state government for the release of N50 million for the WASH programme, stressing that the funds had assisted immensely in the success of the programme in the state. Fall then appealed to the state government to release its counterpart funds for the 2019 programmes ahead of time, adding that by delaying the release of the state funds, it will be difficult for UNICEF to conduct its activities in the state. He said the main objectives of the meeting was to ensure friendly community and to improve budgetary allocation to education and health sectors for the benefit of women and children in the state.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.