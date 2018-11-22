UNIDO, FG to sign $60mn new Country Programme

The Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), Li Yong, arrived Nigeria today on a two-day official visit.

Li Yong, who is visiting the country for the second time since his assumption of office in year 2013, will use the occasion of the visit to sign the $60 million UNIDO Nigeria new Country Programme (CP) for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development (2018–2022) with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

During his two-day working visit to Nigeria, LI Yong will also hold bilateral meetings with high level government officials and UNIDO’s bilateral partners to expand and strengthening the Organisation’s capacity for promoting Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development in Nigeria, Africa and globally.

The new Country Programme, the second in the series of UNIDO’s support to theGovernment of Nigeria, is aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s drive towards Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development, ISID, and is aligned to the priorities of the Federal Government as outlined in the Nigeria Vision 20:2020 (NV 20:2020),Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, and the Nigeria Industrial Revolution Plan, NIRP.

According to available documents on the CP, it is specifically designed to build on the cumulative achievements of past Country Service Frameworks and Country Programme implemented by UNIDO.

It comprises nine programmatic components, namely industrial governance, research and statistics programme; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises development programme; Special Economic Zones, SEZs, industrial parks and private sector development programme.

