UNIDO, NOTAP partner to fast-track industrialization, poverty alleviation

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) revived their bilateral relationship to fast-track industrialization and eradicate poverty bedeviling Nigerian citizens.

According to a press statement signed by the Public Relations and Protocol Unit of NOTAP, Raymond Onyenezi Ogbu, this was revealed when the country representative and head, Investment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO) of UNIDO in Nigeria, Mrs. Abimbola Olufore, paid a courtesy visit on the Director General of NOTAP in the company of Project Assistant (ITPO), Mrs. Abigail Izam.

She said that UNIDO started investment promotion services in 1986 to offer opportunities for investors and technology suppliers as well as foster potential partnership and give unique services to entrepreneurs and business institutions which, according to her, has metamorphosed into a global network of ITPOs.

Abimbola stated that UNIDO currently has nine ITPOs across the world in eight countries, including China, Italy, Germany, Kingdom of Bahrain, Russia, Japan, Republic of Korea and Nigeria, adding that the Nigerian ITPO, which was launched in March 2016, was the first in Africa and currently extends its services to the ECOWAS sub-region with the aim of strengthening trade and economic collaboration.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Director General of NOTAP, Dr. DanAzumi Ibrahim, represented by the Director, Consultancy Services department of NOTAP, Dr. Adamu Tandama, appreciated the visitors and recalled that NOTAP had collaborated with UNIDO in promoting economic sustainability through scientific and innovative approach. He said that the Office is ready and committed to strengthening the bilateral relationship to achieve sustainable economic development in Nigerian.

The DG said that NOTAP was established to regulate the inflow of foreign technology into the country and at the same time, promote the development of indigenous technology for economic growth of the country. He commended UNIDO for establishing Investment and Technology Promotion Offices in Nigeria, where young entrepreneurs can gain professional training and also leverage on the UNIDO platform to establish international business connections for their economic sustainability.