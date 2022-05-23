UNIFEMGA 2023: Akintola, Ooni, others to speak at Ile-Ife national reunion

A human rights activist, Professor Ishaq Lakin Akintola, will deliver the 2022 annual national reunion lecture of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA), Saturday May 28 at Ile-Ife, Osun state.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by the chairman planning committee of the re-union, Mohammed Buari and Public Relations Officer, Samsudeen Adenopo, Sunday.

The statement said the three-day conference of which the lecture is a part would hold at Oduduwa Hall in the institution.

It added that “the reunion events will hold at various venues within Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, from Friday, May 27 to May 29, 2022.”

Akintola, a professor of Islamic Eschatology from Lagos State University, (LASU), Ojoo, would speak on the topic of the day: “Politics, Governance and the Muslim Elite.’’

Similarly, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, would be the royal father of the day.

Also, Alhaji Liad Tella, the Asiwaju Musulumi of Iwo Land, would chair the occasion Saturday with Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede as the host vice chancellor.

Other highlights of the reunion as contained in the statement include a networking dinner on Friday, May 27, to be anchored by Alhaji Luqman Obileye while a panelist of discussants involving Professor Abideen Olaiya, Hon. Jamiu Olawunmi, Alhaji Maruf Hassan and Alhaji Mikhail Alarape would be discussing the topic: “South West Nigeria Politics, The mission, The Methodology and The Practicalities.

Continuing, the statement reads: “The dinner, according to UNIFEMGA, would be chaired by Alhaji Murthada Adeniji, Chief Executive Officer, Starlink Global & Ideal Limited, while Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, Chairman Board of Trustees, UNIFEMGA, is the Chief Host at OAU Mosque Hall, OAU Ile-Ife, Osun State from 8pm.

“The reunion will commence with a special Jumat Service at OAU Central Mosque, a courtesy call on the outgoing vice chancellor and a welcome reception for all the delegates.

“Other highlights of the conference are the presentation of a scholarship grant to students of the university as well as keep fit exercise for all delegates.

“It also includes a novelty match among the branches and a Press Conference on Sunday to wrap it up.”

