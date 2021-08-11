UNIFEMGA reunion: Oòni, Bugaje to speak on Nigeria at a crossroads

A Special Adviser on Political Affairs to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Dr Usman Bugaje is to deliver the 2021 annual national reunion lecture of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA), slated for Saturday, August 21 in Ile-Ife, Osun state.

A statement by the chairman planning committee of the reunion, Mohammed Buari and Samsudeen Adenopo, public relations officer, stated that the three- day programme would hold at Oduduwa Hall from Friday, August 20 – 22 from 10 a.m.

The statement said Bugaje, a former member of the House of Representatives, would speak on the theme: “Nigeria at a Crossroads: The Myths, the Facts, the Realities”.

Bugaje, who doubles as the founding chairman of Network for Justice – an advocacy group concerned with promoting civil education, consumer and human rights, will use the opportunity to speak on other national issues including restructuring.

The statement said the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II will be the royal father of the day.

Deputy Managing Director, Business Development International Business of Courteville Business Solutions Plc, Mr. Thabit Adewale Sonaike is to chair the occasion on Saturday with OAU Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede as host.

The association stated that there would be a networking dinner on Friday, August 20, to be anchored by Assistant Vice-Chancellor, Professor Lukumon Oyedele of the University of West England, Bristol, who would be speaking on the topic: ‘Town & Gown – Helping One another Up the Ladder’ as part of the quest to further the contribution of the academia to entrepreneurship.

The statement said the dinner would be chaired by Professor Saburi Adesanya (former Vice Chancellor OOU), while Chairman Board of Trustees, UNIFEMGA, Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, is the chief host.

Over 200 delegates from all the branches, including those in the Diaspora have already registered to participate in the 2021 National Reunion Conference which would be broadcast live for members across the globe unable to physically be at the Ile-Ife get-together.