Unified agency for trucks underway as ICPC, NPA, NSC collaborate on port

Effort to unify all trucks in the Nigerian ports under one single agency is underway, the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has said.

According to the Executive Secretary of the Council, Barr Hassan Bello, the NSC was working with the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to ensure efficient ship reception at Nigerian ports.

He said this in a chat that the council was equally making moves to ensure trucking companies are unified under one single agency in order to eradicate rickety trucks operating at Nigerian Ports.

“The council is working in conjunction with Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) to see that vessels reception is in good condition.

“So the port must be efficient, there has to be reasonable price, port must have tolerant time for vessel, it must have vessel reception and it must be transparent so that investors like you and who are importers will know the cost to pay.

“We are working with the automotive agencies to make sure we have a way, but first of all establish trucking companies, each of these companies must have a minimum of six trucks for them to operate at the port and we have them now.

“We have new companies coming in with new trucks and these trucks have to be checked to see they comply with standard. Do they have the tracking method even the weight they take?” he said.

