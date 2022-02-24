Unifoam donates writing materials to school children

Unifoam industries Limited has donated writing materials to pupils and students of Cyteck Global Academy, Trikania, Kaduna South Local Government of Kaduna state as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the society.

Presenting the donation, which comprises of 1,000 exercise books, to the students on behalf of Unifoam Limited, Administrative Manager of Unifoam Industries Limited, Alhaji Ibrahim Hussain said the donation is the company’s first step in reaching out to assist students of primary and secondary schools in the state.

He added that other schools would soon benefit from the gesture, noting that Cyteck was the first school selected as others are in line to enjoy such donations and more withing the shortest period of time.

The Proprietress of Cyteck Global Academy who received the writing materials on behalf of the school thanked Unifoam Industries Limited for the donation, noting that they would be shared to the pupils and students of the school, adding that the writing materials would be used judiciously for learning by the students in the school.

She tasked other companies, corporate organisations and individuals to extend their widow’s mite to schools and schoolchildren as a way of encouraging education among the populace, which has been said to be the bedrock of any society.

The Administrative Manager, said, “we decided to give these writing materials as our little contribution to encourage the students to learn. Cyteck Global Academy was the first school to benefit from the donation of about 1000 exercise books.

“This is the first time we are reaching out to schools and we hope to continue the exercise going forward. Cyteck is one of the schools we chose, other schools would soon benefit and very soon we are going to make sure that we cover virtually all the schools in the state.”

Alhaji Hussain was accompanied by Unifoam Marketing Manager, Malam Tahir, Managing Director of I Design, Alhaji Hammed Olufadi, and the Managing Director of Linkview Concepts Limited, Alhaji Fadare Shamsudeen.