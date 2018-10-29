UniJos lecturer gets PDP ticket for assembly election

Yusuf Mugu, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Education, University

of Jos, has picked the PDP ticket to contest for a seat in the Kaduna

state House of Assembly.

Mugu, who teaches Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences, is to

contest for the Kaura state constituency seat in the 2019 general

elections.

He floored five other contestants to pick the ticket during the

party’s primary elections held recently. Mugu, who spoke with NAN on

his political ambition, said that he was not running away from the

class.

“I have been a university lecturer for 25 years and cannot run away

from teaching because I love it so much. But my interest in politics

appears irresistible,’’ he told NAN yesterday in Jos.

Mugu said that he was merely taking a break from the class into a

vacation that was after his heart, so as to continue service to

humanity in another capacity.

“Most of the time, lecturers complain about the quality of people in

political positions, but after months of strikes over the neglect of

the education sector, it is the same `incompetent people’ we run to.

“So, my feeling is that professionals must be part of the political

realm to ensure quality service,’’ he argued.

Mugu said that politics had come to stay and challenged professionals

to participate instead of complaining from outside.

“If you run away from politics because it is dirty, then you should

not complain when `dirty’ people do dirty things and drag the nation

into further mud,’’ he said.

The candidate said that he would focus on boosting infrastructural

growth to shore up the economic fortunes of his generally rural Kaura

constituency, if elected a legislator.

He also promised to work toward improving the quality of schools in

the area, adding that he would collaborate with the executive arm of

government to build more schools to ensure more educational

opportunities.

Mugu also promised to collaborate with local and international

investors to explore the vast economic potential of Kaura, and

regretted that the attractive climate, arable land and water were not

being utilised.

He particularly regretted the lack of access roads in the area, saying

that the situation had made it difficult to access hospitals, markets

and schools.

“Very often, pregnant women lose their lives or pregnancies before

they reach hospitals, while most agriculture produce are left to waste

because of the lack of access roads to the right markets. We cannot

continue like this,’’ he said.

Mugu said that the situation was worse during the raining season

because of the lack of bridges over rivers and streams.

The university lecturer also promised to pay special attention to

people living with disabilities “because they form a large chunk of

Nigeria’s population.’’

“Leaving them unattended infringe on their fundamental human rights.

“Sometimes, taking care of such people appears stressful, but it is

very rewarding and interesting because many of them are very

intelligent and they have lots of initiatives,’’ he said.

Mugu, however, said that he had a strong attachment to visually

impaired persons because he had been involved with blind people in

various activities in the university.

He promised to initiate bills for laws and policies that would assist

people living with disabilities to enable them explore their potential

for the benefit of the larger society.

(NAN)

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.