UniJos lecturer gets PDP ticket for assembly election

Yusuf Mugu, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Education, University
of Jos, has picked the PDP ticket to contest for a seat in the Kaduna
state House of Assembly.
Mugu, who teaches Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences, is to
contest for the Kaura state constituency seat in the 2019 general
elections.
He floored five other contestants to pick the ticket during the
party’s primary elections held recently. Mugu, who spoke with NAN on
his political ambition, said that he was not running away from the
class.
“I have been a university lecturer for 25 years and cannot run away
from teaching because I love it so much. But my interest in politics
appears irresistible,’’ he told NAN yesterday in Jos.
Mugu said that he was merely taking a break from the class into a
vacation that was after his heart, so as to continue service to
humanity in another capacity.
“Most of the time, lecturers complain about the quality of people in
political positions, but after months of strikes over the neglect of
the education sector, it is the same `incompetent people’ we run to.
“So, my feeling is that professionals must be part of the political
realm to ensure quality service,’’ he argued.
Mugu said that politics had come to stay and challenged professionals
to participate instead of complaining from outside.
“If you run away from politics because it is dirty, then you should
not complain when `dirty’ people do dirty things and drag the nation
into further mud,’’ he said.
The candidate said that he would focus on boosting infrastructural
growth to shore up the economic fortunes of his generally rural Kaura
constituency, if elected a legislator.
He also promised to work toward improving the quality of schools in
the area, adding that he would collaborate with the executive arm of
government to build more schools to ensure more educational
opportunities.
Mugu also promised to collaborate with local and international
investors to explore the vast economic potential of Kaura, and
regretted that the attractive climate, arable land and water were not
being utilised.
He particularly regretted the lack of access roads in the area, saying
that the situation had made it difficult to access hospitals, markets
and schools.
“Very often, pregnant women lose their lives or pregnancies before
they reach hospitals, while most agriculture produce are left to waste
because of the lack of access roads to the right markets. We cannot
continue like this,’’ he said.
Mugu said that the situation was worse during the raining season
because of the lack of bridges over rivers and streams.
The university lecturer also promised to pay special attention to
people living with disabilities “because they form a large chunk of
Nigeria’s population.’’
“Leaving them unattended infringe on their fundamental human rights.
“Sometimes, taking care of such people appears stressful, but it is
very rewarding and interesting because many of them are very
intelligent and they have lots of initiatives,’’ he said.
Mugu, however, said that he had a strong attachment to visually
impaired persons because he had been involved with blind people in
various activities in the university.
He promised to initiate bills for laws and policies that would assist
people living with disabilities to enable them explore their potential
for the benefit of the larger society.
(NAN)No tags for this post.
Be the first to comment