UNILAG and Babalakin’s pocket-size dictatorship

Wale Babalakin has a long list of firsts in the legal profession, aviation industry and even in academics. He is the first to build a private terminal in a Nigerian airport on concession basis. He is equally the first to be given the concession to reconstruct Nigeria’s only expressway, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on build-operate-and-transfer basis.

Last week the legal luminary added yet another first to his long, winding list of achievements. He became the first pro-chancellor to remove a sitting vice-chancellor in a Nigerian university.

The name Wale Babalakin is regarded by many as the synonym of controversy. The man has kicked up so many controversies in his areas of operations that the technocrats in the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Federal Ministry of Works and the intellectuals in the University of Lagos often see him as the bastion of controversy.

Since former President Olusegun Obasanjo handed Babalakin’s Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) the concession to build the second terminal in the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, no one in FAAN and the Federal Ministry of Aviation has slept with two eyes closed.

The operation of MM2 stirred a huge and seemingly intractable controversy over the ownership of the general aviation terminal (GAT) in the old domestic wing of MMIA. BASL claims the agreement that gave it the power to build MM2 makes it mandatory for it to own GAT. The matter is still a subject of litigation so no one has the right to comment on it.

Perhaps the most controversial in the agreement covering MM2 concession is the duration of the concession itself. No one knows precisely when Bi-Courtney would hand over MM2 to the federal government. Everything seems to be shrouded in mystery.

The federal government and Babalakin had over the years traded blames for inadvertently converting Lagos-Ibadan Expressway into one huge slaughter slab through endless construction work. Former President Goodluck Jonathan was so frustrated with the slow-construction-in-progress posture put up by Bi-Courtney at the project site that he angrily terminated the concession in November 2012 after Babalakin’s men had allegedly loitered around the site for three years without any visible progress.

The contract for the rehabilitation of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was later re-awarded to Julius Berger and RCC at the sum of $838, 986, 290. At the time Babalakin was given the concession to handle the project, the naira was trading at N150 to the dollar. Babalakin got the concession at N112 billion. With the naira now trading at N470 to the dollar at the parallel market, Nigeria might have to execute the project at something close to N400 billion.

Eleven years after Babalakin mobilized to site, no one knows precisely when Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would be fully opened to traffic. On one frenzied day two weeks ago, the 15-kilometer journey from Ojodu-Berger in Lagos to Ibafo in Ogun State took four eternal hours because of the endless construction work.

It is perhaps in the University of Lagos that Babalakin’s trade mark controversy is more pronounced. Few people outside the Ivory tower ever knew the name of the pro-chancellor of the UNILAG. Babalakin ended the seeming obscurity of that office.

Everyone in Nigeria knew that Babalakin was the pro-chancellor of UNILAG as soon as he was appointed. He disagreed with everyone from the vice-chancellor to the professors in the senate and drew attention persistently to himself through a flurry of negative publicity.

He resumed more as the vice-chancellor of the university even as the office of the pro-chancellor is like that of the chairman of the board of a company. People complained that Babalakin was something of an executive pro-chancellor. He wanted to be in charge of everything from the appointment of heads of departments to the award of degrees.

The truth is that the governing council of a university has the power to remove the vice-chancellor. However, there are rules to be followed in the process. Babalakin ignored those rules.

Chioma Agomo, one of the 91 professors who attended an emergency meeting of UNILAG senate after Babalakin irrationally removed the vice chancellor lamented that the pro-chancellor deliberately refused to convene a joint meeting of UNILAG senate and the governing council to deliberate on the possible removal of Professor Oluwatoyin Temitope Ogundipe as vice chancellor of the University of Lagos as required by law.

He ignored that process because he knew he would not garner the support of members of the senate. Since that is the rule for removing the vice chancellor, it therefore follows that Babalakin’s action was illegal and merely an egotistic adventure.

The federal government’s directives that Babalakin and Ogundipe should recluse themselves from official duties and that the senate should recommend a candidate for vice-chancellor to the governing council are necessary steps to curtail the pro-chancellor’s high noon mentality.

The allegation that Ogundipe spent N100 million repairing two houses smacks of indecent opulence at a time when the federal government’s revenue for the first quarter of 2020 tumbled by a whooping N1.2 trillion.

Ogundipe has to abandon the futile battle to regain his seat and clear his name first. If the students of the University of Lagos who attend classes in over-crowded facilities with some perching on windows are convinced that he spent N100 million repairing two houses, he might have to be moving around the campus in an armoured vehicle because he might be the target of dangerous physical assaults.

However, the federal government should not swallow Babalakin’s verdict on Ogundipe hook, line and sinker. The professor of botany did not get a fair trial by his accuser who happened to be the prosecutor and the judge rolled into one.

The independent panel assigned to handle the chaos created in UNILAG by Wale Babalakin should thoroughly investigate the grave allegations against Ogundipe. If he is found guilty, he should not only be removed but should be prosecuted to send a strong message to sitting vice-chancellors of his ilk.

From all indications, those who recommended Babalakin for appointment as pro-chancellor of UNILAG did not look at his antecedents. If he was thoroughly screened, it would have been noticed that the man is not a team player. Unfortunately, his one-man riot squad has thrown UNILAG into chaos and created a dangerous precedent in Nigeria’s feeble university system.