UNILAG crisis: Sacked VC Ogundipe strikes

Day after University of Lagos (UNILAG) governing council sacked Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice-Chancellor, the academic has expressed his readiness to regain his position through the court.

Already, Prof. Ogundipe has engaged a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, to file a suit to challenge his removal from office, Blueprint reports.

The letter of instruction is dated August 12, 2020 and addressed to Ozekhome.

Ogundipe stated in the letter that the act of the Governing Council of the university “purportedly removing” him from office was “illegal and unconstitutional”, adding that it was “carried out without due process and contrary to the University Act and other extant laws governing discipline, suspension and removal of the Vice-Chancellor of the university”.

His instruction to Ozekhome which was borne on his official letterhead was titled, ‘Instruction to institute legal action against the Council and Pro-Chancellor and others of the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos’.

The sacking of the vice-chancellor was announced at a meeting of the Governing Council of UNILAG held at the National Universities Commission in Abuja on Wednesday.

