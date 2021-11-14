UNILORIN: 400-level student attacks, inflicts injury on female lecturer

A 400-level male student of the department of microbiology, faculty of life sciences, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), has allegedly attacked his female lecturer, Mrs Rahmat Zakariyyah, inflicting bodily injury on her.

Blueprint gathered that the incident occurred on Thursday at the institution.

However, the affected lecturer according to the university authority, is now said to be in stable condition and recuperating.

The student, simply identified as captain Walz, reportedly attacked the lecturer in her office and assaulted her leading to severe injuries.



The Director of Corporate Affairs of the institution, Kunle Akogun, confirmed the development in a statement Sunday but was silent on what transpired between them.

The statement reads” This is to confirm that Mrs Zakariyyah is now relatively stable and recuperating after the ugly incident of Thursday where she was attacked by a 400L male student.





“A visit by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Age AbdulKareem, in company of the Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Prof. Oladiji; the Director, University Health Services, Dr. Odunola and a few other staff to the victim and her family this morning, Saturday, 13th September, 2021 confirmed that.

“The VC who described the incident as sad and unfortunate, assured that justice shall be done on the matter.

“He, however, has ordered proper care of the victim on the bill of the University.

“He reiterated his commitment to the welfare of all staff and law abiding students.”