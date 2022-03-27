Unilorin alumni extends interim committee tenure for six months



The Congress of the University of Ilorin Alumni association has asked it’s steering committee to continue with the running of it’s affairs for the next six months.



The elongation of the tenure of Professor Jeleel Ojuade-led interim committee followed the adoption and ratification of the reports of facts finding committee and committee on constitution review at the congress held in Ilorin weekend.

While Professor Adegboyega Fawole chaired the Facts Finding Committee, Professor Wahab Egbewole, led the Constitution Review Committee, which were raised in the wake of the two factional executives that laid claim to the leadership of the association.

The chairman, body of past presidents of the university of Ilorin Alumni association, Professor David Olufemi Durosaro, presided over the congress that had in attendance representatives from various chapters that comprised the association.

Part of the recommendations of the committee was ratified at the congress yesterday was that none of the factional executives should be allowed to contest in a fresh election that would usher in a new executive for the alumni body.

Fawole, who shed light on the recommendations, said, “When you have two groups fighting over a family affair, there is no way you can resolve it by saying let one continues and let the other steps down.

“The easier way, which is best for everybody is to ask the groups to step aside and let some other people come in. The Alumni has thousands of membership and all of them are capable of leading this thing”.

Also speaking, the chairman, constitution Review of the association, Professor Wahab Egbewole, informed that the existing constitution created some loopholes with no mechanism to solve emerging disagreements in the association.

“In any human organisation, there bound to be disagreement. But it appears that when disagreements occur, there are no mechanisms to resolving them. For instance, if there had been mechanism, there wouldn’t be need for the Vice-Chancellor to be putting in place a peace committee. There would have been a machinery.

“For instance, what we have now is that if there is any such in future, the Council of Past Presidents that had now been created, would take up the challenge”, Egbewole said.

Blueprint reports that an electoral committee that was earlier raised at the congress was stepped down while the steering committee was directed to manage the affairs of the association for the next six months preparatory to elect a substantive leadership.

The congress however adopted and ratified the recommendation of it’s committee that recommended 10 years post graduation experience for anyone aspiring to be president o the association and other elevetive offices.

