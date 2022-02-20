Unilorin Alumni: NEC dissolves factional executive, extends tenure for steering committee



The two factional executive of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association have been dissolved.

While Dr Wale Fasakin led a faction of the executive, Engineer Iswat Lawal, led another prompting allegations and counter-allegations from the opposing camps, particularly on financial impropriety.

The dissolution of the warring executive was part of the resolution of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Ilorin Saturda y and convened by the Body of Past Presidents of the Unilorin Alumni Association.

This followed the adoption of the report of Professor Adegboyega Fawole led-Fact Findings Committee raised as a result of the crisis rocking the association over factional executives.

The Chairman, Body of Past Presidents and retired Professor of Educational Management, David Olufemi Durosaro, presided over the meeting that had representatives from various chapters of the association in attendance.

The NEC also resolved to change the signatories of bank accounts of the association due to allegations of illegal withdrawals from the association’s bank accounts by the leadership of one of the factional groups.

The NEC similarly approved the extension of the tenure of Professor Jeleel Ojuade-led Steering Committee of the Alumni Association of the University of Ilorin pending the election of a substantive executive.

In its report, Fawole led-fact findings committee opposed the reinstatement of any of the two factional executives and recommended a fresh election to usher in new executive.

The committee said no member of the two factional executives should stand eligible to contest in the fresh election.

The recommendation specifically read, “There should be a fresh election as reinstatement of none of the two bodies is recommended. None of the members of the two bodies should be allowed to contest in the fresh election.”

The committee also noted that selected firms should audit the accounts of the association from year 2014 to date.

Also at the meeting, Professor Wahab Egbewole, also presented a report on the Review of the Constitution of the association aimed at addressing the loopholes, which hitherto characterized the legal document.

Speaking shortly, the Chairman, Body of Past Presidents of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association, Professor David Olufemi Durosaro, said the altercation from the two factional executives had been laid to rest with the submission and adoption of the report of the fact findings committee.

Thanking the committee for a job well done, Durosaro said the reports would be tabled before the alumni association’s congress for final ratification.