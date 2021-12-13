UNILORIN bans learner drivers, unregistred vehicles from campuses



Authorities of the University of Ilorin Monday began enforcement of the ban of learner drivers and unregistered vehicles from gaining access into it’s campuses.





The university took the stiff decision following Tuesday December 7, 2021 accident that claimed the lives of four members of a family and a student of the institution.



The incident threw the university community into grief moment prompting the university to suspend academic activities.

Commercial to transport operators plying the challenge, – University and those plying pist office – Tanke – university as well as those operating on campuses also withdrew their services.

On Monday, officials of the university were seen turning back learner drivers and unregistered vehicles from gaining entrance into the school’ s main campus.

