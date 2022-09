The governing council of the University of Ilorin has announced Professor Wahab Egbewole (SAN) as the new Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Blueprint learnt that the varsity don, a Professor of Law, succeeds Professor Sulyman Age Abdulkareem whose tenure will expire in October 2022.

The announcement was done by the Chairman Governing Council of the University, Mallam Habidu Yazid Rafindadi.

