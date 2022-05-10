UNILORIN students protest prolonged ASUU strike 

Scores of students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Tuesday staged a peaceful protest over the prolonged strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The protesting students lamented their continued stay at home due to the strike and called on the federal government to meet ASUU demands to enable them complete their academic activities.

The protesters recited Nigeria’s national anthem in different sad postures to depict their dissatisfaction.

While some sat on the ground, others lied down while reciting the national anthem.

They vowed that they would not have anything to do with the general elections if the strike was not called off.

The protest also saw men and officers of the DSS, Police and Man ‘O War manning strategic locations around the institution and providing security in order to ensure that the peaceful protest was not hijacked by hoodlums.

The students, who turned out in their large numbers vowed that they would take the protest to major places like the Government House, roads linking Ilorin Airport, State House of Assembly, federal secretariat, Police headquarters, Directorate of State Security Services (DSS), among other places, if the meeting between the lecturers’ union and the federal government did not resolve the lingering crisis this week.

Speaking with journalists, the president of the Unilorin Students Union Government (SUG), Comrade Taofik Waliu, said the protest was aimed at creating awareness among stakeholders and members of the public over their sadness on the lingering ASUU strike, adding that, “we are tired”.

“We want to graduate. The federal government should listen to ASUU demands. We don’t plan to move around town today. We hope that soon ASUU strike will be a thing of the past whereby hanging graduate can graduate and hanging 300 Level students can move up and so on.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

