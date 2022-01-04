UNILORIN VC thumbs up Budo-Egba neuro-psychiatric hospital CMD

The Vice-Chancellor University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, has lauded the appointment of the Head, Department of Behavioural Sciences of the university, Prof. Baba Awoye Issa as the pioneer Chief Medical Director of the newly established Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Budo Egba.

He described the appointment as “a befitting new year gift to the university community”.

Abdulkareem, in a statement signed by the Director, Corporate Affairs of the university, Mr. Kunle Akogun, described the appointment as well deserved, and a round peg in a round hole.

The renowned Professor of Chemical Engineering described the new chief medical director as a thoroughbred academic, outstanding administrator and virile professional who has distinguished himself in the services of the university and humanity over the years.

Abdulkareem, who is also the Chairman, Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU), described Prof. Issa as an outstanding product of the university who also took up teaching appointment at the institution and succeeded in ending up as one of the most enterprising staff who has given their all for more than two decades.

The vice-chancellor, who remarked that the university was very proud of the new chief medical director, said the university was convinced that Prof. Issa would make success of his new assignment by mobilising human and material resources towards ensuring that the new Hospital achieves its corporate objectives.

While thanking the federal government for the choice of a staff of his university to lay the foundation of the Hospital, Prof. Abdulkareem urged Prof. Issa to draw inspirations from the foresight of the founding fathers of the University of Ilorin by building the Hospital into a Centre of Excellence, which would attract patients, scholars and researchers from all over Nigeria and beyond.

