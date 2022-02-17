UNIMAID organises friendly game in honour of Kida

In recognition of his efforts towards the growth and development of basketball in Nigeria, the University of Maiduguri is organizing a friendly basketball match to honour the newly elected President of Nigeria Basketball Federation NBBF, Engr Ahmadu Musa Kida.

The match is organized in conjunction with the Borno state Basketball Association.

In a letter of invitation , the Borno State Basketball Association said the match which will also be used to recognize the University of Maiduguri Basketball team that emerged as NUGA North East Champions and welcome Engr Musa Ahmadu Kida the re- elected President of NBBF to Maiduguri.

The visit will be Eng Kida’s first visit to Maiduguri since he was re-elected as the President of NBBF.

The event will hold on Friday 18 February 2022 at UNIMAID Basketball Court by 4pm.