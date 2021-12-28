Union Berlin coach laments Awoniyi’s absence

Union Berlin will miss striker Taiwo Awoniyi when he leaves for the AFCON in Cameroon, according to the coach of the German Bundesliga club.

“I would allow the player to do it (attend AFCON), but it wouldn’t help us,” Union Berlin coach Urs Fisher told Bild.

Awoniyi has scored 14 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions this season with nine of these goals in the Bundesliga.

He has been named on the Super Eagles squad to the AFCON in Cameroon after he made his long-awaited debut in October against Central African Republic in Lagos.

