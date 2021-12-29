Unionism: Amadi, Melaye urge ex-student leaders to rally round NANS

Former chairman of the National Electricity Regulatons Commission (NREC) Dr. Sam Amadi and the immidiate past Senator from Kogi West, Dino Melaye, have called on all the former leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to rally round the union irrespective of their current political parties.

The two former NANS leaders believe that a strong and effective student union has a role to play in the development of Nigeria.

Speaking Wednesday in Abuja, at the public unveiling of a book titled ‘The Pains and Gains of the Struggle – The story of a student union activism’ written by Comrade Patrick Afubera, the former NANS leaders were challenged on the role the union played in the past.

According to Dr. Amadi, all the former NANS members and leaders who are now in government must not forget the struggle and must rise up and support the present leadership of the student body.

“For the fact that you were part of our struggle in the past, either you are now in PDP or APC, I call on you to support the present NANS,” he said.

Amadi commended the author, saying “Comrade Patrick Afubera is part of us who did his best as one of us and as a student leader who has continued to do his best.”

The former NREC boss asked that the book should serve as a reminder and an opportunity for all the former and present students to form a formidable relationship, even with those in government, political parties leaders and those in businesses and other sectors.

Also speaking, Senator Dino Melaye described the book as timely, adding that it will go a long way in proffering solutions to issue of Nationhood.

“The problem with NANS is that so many of us has refused to grow and we are committing war.

He added that leaders must always consult and consolidate to give peace a chance in the union.

While appreciating his guests, the author of the book Comrade Patrick Afubera, said he wrote the book in keeping to the promise he made to students of Nnamdi Azikwe University as far back in year 2000.

Related

No tags for this post.