Unions allege Total oil targeting Nigerians for retrenchment

Some unions in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector have alleged that Nigerians are being targeted for retrenchment in the ongoing organisational restructuring carried out by TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, formerly known as ‘Total Nigeria Plc’.

In what seems to be a preparation for a showdown, the employee unions continue to exert pressure on Total Nigeria’s management on the organisational restructuring, insisting it is a ploy to “execute the 50 per cent staff reduction in Nigeria”.

In Total Nigeria Upstream, the unions have opposed the changes with some members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers Senior Staff Association (PENGASAN) alleging that Nigerians are being targeted for retrenchment.

They are also alleging that the sudden retirement of Patrick Olinma, the executive director in charge of its commercial activities, was suspicious.

Olinma was quietly eased out amidst his probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Not only was he retired, but he was also replaced on the board of the Nigeria LNG Ltd.

Meanwhile, the unions are also alleging that Mike Sangster, the CEO and his management “have set sight to execute heinous anti-staff and anti-Nigerian policies with gusto using deceit, defiance, subterfuge and plain dishonesty in all engagements with the branch leadership”.

“What is more symbolic with the roll-out of the new organisation at Total is the turn of events symbolising a big lesson from one of the laws of nature,” a senior member of one of the unions told reporters.