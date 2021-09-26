Unions blame FG for incessant strike in Nigeria

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Universities’ Teaching Hospitals Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) weekend blamed the federal government for incessant strike in the country.

The general secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi, and president, Senior Staff Association of Universities’ Teaching Hospitals Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI), Akintola Benjamin, who spoke in Abuja, said government’s refusal to implement agreements has led to the persisting industrial actions.

Adeyemi lamented non-implementation of agreement reached with unions in research institutions 10 years ago and blamed government officials for signing agreements with a view to ending strike without intension of fulfilling the terms contained in those agreements.

“We have had to contend with the problem of government and employers of labour in our country abdicating their responsibility and refusing to honour signed agreements,” he said.

He said the quantum of industrial crises that happen in Nigeria is as a result of refusal of government, particularly the federal government, to honestly and faithfully implement agreements that they freely entered into with the unions.

“It is becoming problematic because every day, government signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Memorandum of Agreements (MoA). It seems, to a large extent, that such actions are nothing but a fire brigade approach on the part of the

federal government to get striking workers back to work. They sign these MoU and MoA, when they know, they are not going to do anything to address the grievances of unions. I am not sure the federal government even knows the number of MoU and MoA they have signed in recent time,” he said.

He insisted that the implication of the path the government has adopted will lead to many more strikes and the unions will be legitimately right for prosecuting a strike, adding , “this is because the moment they obtain these agreements, they go back to their members in good faith and the strike is suspended. But many months after that, nothing happens and a new set of agitations will then begin.”

