UNIOSUN staffs mock exit of VC, Popoola



The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Non Academic Staff Union (NASU),the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Univeristies (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Friday swept the campus of Osun state Univeristy, Osogbo, in celebration of the exit of the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Prof. Labo Popoola.



The JAC and the former VC had always been at loggerheads till the expiration of his tenure.



They tropped out Friday morning, sweeping the administrative block of the university in Osogbo.



The JAC, led by its Chairman, Comrade Olalekan Adiat, said the exit of Prof Popoola is the beginning of peace in the university, hence the celebration.

Adiat said, “we are rejoicing that Prof Labo Popoola leaves our university for us. We are celebrating his exit from Osun State University. We are sweeping away all the bad things he brought to our university. Our university will never witness such again.



Written on a banner with a bold photograph of Prof Popoola is “with gratitude to God, the entire staff of Osun State University celebrate the inglorious exit of a mischievous tyrant, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Labode Popoola. He will be fondly remembered for lies, mischiefs, high-handedness, arrogance, divide and rule, power drunkenness, corruption, abuse of office, power intoxication, fetishism, sadism, witch hunting, nepotism, illegalities, among others.”



Also, the Chairman of NASU, Comrade Isaiah Fayemi, alleged that Popoola interdicted workers for protesting against his alleged corrupt practices, noting that the Chairman of JAC, Comrade Lekan Adiat and five others are currently interdicted.



He said “Popoola is a VC that came and used his position to victimise us, to withhold our salaries, and that is why we are celebrating his exit. We are happy that he is gone and gone forever. One of the reasons why we have gathered to celebrate his exit is for everyone to learn lessons and for those in positions of authority, that if you do good, you will be celebrated and if you do bad, like Popoola did, you will be condemned. We expect the newly appointed VC to do well. We started this university together,” Fayemi added.