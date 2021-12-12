UNIPC honours Sen. Gobir, Bamisile, others

The United Nation International Peace Council (UNIPC) in conjunction with Globastorm Safety Foundation (GSAFO) have honoured some members of National Assembly and other Nigerians with peace awards for their notable contributions to the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.

The UNIPC country director, Professor Muyiwa Babalola, while presenting the recipients with the awards said the recipients, “have been tested and trusted in the area of promoting understanding of the values of diversity, trust, tolerance, confidence building, negotiations, mediation, dialogue and reconciliation for political peace building in Nigeria.”

Professor Babalola called on other Nigerians to emulate the recipients in peace building process in the country.

Those honoured are chairman Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Abdullah Ibrahim Gobir, chairman, House of Representatives Committee on FERMA, Hon. Femi Bamisile, Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Aminu Abdulmumin Kabir, former governor of Zamfara state, Senator Sani Yerima and Ambassador Ahmadu Haruna Zago, Kano state APC chairman.

The awards were given to mark the International Human Rights Day.