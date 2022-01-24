Unite against insecurity, corruption, group tells Nigerians

A group, Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora, has called on Nigerians to unite in the fight against insecurity in the country, saying security is everyone’s concern and needs to be taken very seriously.

In a press statement made available to Blueprint, President of the group, Amb. James Erebuoye, urged Nigerians to unite, irrespective of political leanings, religion, and tribes to find a lasting solution to problems facing the country, especially in the area of security.

“Criticisms and apportioning blame will only worsen the country’s problems with no single solution. Nigeria belongs to all of us, be it good or bad, no matter the country we run or escape to or nationalise in we will surely remember our roots and where we come from,” he said.

Erebuoye while proffering solutions, urged Nigerians to do away with tribal and religious sentiments in the country’s security formation network system.

He called for the reorientation of Nigerian youths to prepare them to take up leadership roles in the country.

“There is a need to constantly organise youth summits in the 6 geopolitical zones for proper interaction with the youths. The federal government should pay more attention to the ministry of youths and sports,” he said.

On corruption, the group said; “Corruption happens to be Nigeria’s major problem. It is just unfortunate that we are in a society where almost everyone has chosen to be corrupt as those are the ones honoured as the country’s heroes while the real heroes die in vain.

“If we must get rid of corruption, the government should open up all sectors of the economy and make it transparent and accessible to citizens for them to know how funds are being allocated and spent.

“All public officials should declare their assets and make it known to the public to enable the members of the public watch over them. The security agencies especially the anti-corruption agencies and their officials should not be left out if we must tackle corruption.”