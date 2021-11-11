United Apostolic Church holds 56th annual convention in Akure

The ancient city of Akure, the Ondo state capital is gearing up to play host to hundreds of thousands of worshippers from across the world as they are expected to converge for the 56th annual convention of the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) Worldwide.

The programme, which kicks off Monday, 15th will last through Sunday 21st November,2021.

The church acting national media director, Pastor Paul I. Erakhifu, said it will witness the ordination of 100 full time, assistant and elevated pastors.

Pastor Paul quoted the President and General Overseer of UACC, Rev Dr James Bayo Owoyemi, as saying that the convention, with the theme: ‘The Good Shepherd’ will witness intense prayers and intercessions for Nigeria and the citizens.

Rev.Owoyemi said: “This year’s convention will be unique because it will mark my one year in office. We have highlighted series of programs for the convention, ranging from deliberation on issues relating to the church, assessment of activities within past one year, life changing seminars, power-packed revivals, breakthrough prayers, inspiring songs, counseling, Sunday School rally and lots more.

“During the one-week long convention there will be salvation, healing, signs and wonders. Many spirit-filled ministers of God will minister under the power of Holy Spirit. Indeed, partakers can never remain the same after the fire-filled convention.”