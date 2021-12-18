United Nigeria Airline lands on Anambra int’l airport

The United Nigeria (UN) Airline, Saturday, inaugurated its flights at the Anambra State International Cargo and Passengers Airport terminal, Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area with 24 passengers landing from Lagos state.

With the inauguration, Blueprint reports that UN Airline becomes second aircraft after Airpeace to be officially permitted to operate at the airport barely one month after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NACA) granted operational license to it.

Speaking at the airport after landing onboard 5N-BWX with 24 other passengers at 12.05pm, the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, United Nigeria Airline, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, promised passengers exciting and affordable offers during and after the yuletide.

Okonkwo, who said the airline was happy to begin operation in the state to make journeys easier and commendable to all, directed passengers to their website, assuring that they would equally provide flights to travellers to other destinations as customers improve.

“We have come to make life easier for Anambra and other travellers using this facility. United Nigeria Airline will be operating daily from Monday to Monday. We urge our customers to visit our websites to see our existing offers. Anambra should get ready for excellent travelling experiences to and fro Anambra,” he noted.

Earlier speaking, governor Willie Obiano, represented by the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Marcel Ifejiofor, commended the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the United Nigeria Airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, for chosen the airport with a view to ease the sufferings of travellers from the part of the country.

He added that more certified Aircrafts like IbomAir, Dana Air and Arik would join soon land at the airport.

According to him, with Airpeace and United Nigeria Airline, travellers in the state would be relieved from the stress and suffering they often pass through accessing airports to their respective destinations especially in the Yuletide.