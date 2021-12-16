Uniting ECOWAS to tackle development challenges

Africans and members of the ECOWAS, in particular, face numerous challenges that range from an economic crisis, political exclusion, conflicts and uncertainties, cross-border fights and armed conflicts and, therefore, the need to unite and fight tendencies that pose threats to the continent’s survival cannot be overstressed.

This situation was highlighted by President Muhammadu Buhari, this week in Abuja when he called for stronger partnerships among ECOWAS leaders to tackle challenges facing the region.

Rightly, the President said political, economic, security and Covid-19 issues disturbing the ECOWAS can only be solved if the members of the sub-region put in place collective actions and measures.

The President, who spoke at the 60th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said the region faces renewed threats with the Covid-19 pandemic, political tensions, terrorism and economic challenges that should be collectively confronted to be solved.

“All of these challenges require our collective action to work in concert with each other to pragmatically address and provide our people better prospects in life,” he said. “Today’s realities remind us of the need to continue to forge stronger solidarity in order to address the new challenges, including the current third wave of the pandemic and its new Omicron variant.”

Of course, a key reason for the popular disappointments of especially the ECOWAS members in the face of economic inequality, reversals in the application of democratic principles, a demographic boom and armed conflicts that often result in national disasters and degradation, is the leadership. African leaders combine to compound the failures of their state to forge and maintain optimism and live up to the expectations of their populations.

The African economies in contemporary times can be described as one that is highly dependent on the others for its sustenance, despite its enormous resources, even as the African continent is home to a third of the planets mineral resources, a tenth of the oil and it produces two-thirds of the diamonds in the world.

According to the NEPAD, in Africa, 340 million people, or half the population, lives on less than US$ 1 per day. The mortality rate for children under 5 years of age is 140 per 1000 and life expectancy at birth is only 54 years, adding that only 58 per cent of the population has access to safe water. The rate of illiteracy for people over 15 is 41 per cent. There are only 18 mainline telephones per 1000 people in Africa, compared with 146 for the world as a whole and 567 for high-income countries.

With its failed and failing states, its institutional weaknesses and attendant ungoverned spaces, combined with increasing gaps between the haves’ and have-nots’, conflicts in Africa are becoming, increasingly, endemic.

Countries from outside the region that intervene, unfortunately, often lack a fundamental understanding of the contexts in which they intervene and of their own limitations.



Yet, that understanding is needed because it is only with that can external actors be able to support steps taken in the region to mitigate some of the challenges that West Africa faces, challenges which have led to conflict in the past, and may lead not just to new and renewed conflicts, but also to the spread of existing ones.

However, in some cases, incompetence in leadership in some African countries is not only the problem of people who occupy positions in government, it is a reflection of the leadership culture. In fact, the continent has had different leaders with the same results for decades.



The power distance that exists between leaders in government and citizens is also reflected in organisations and families. In such a structure, leaders don’t serve, they are served because occupying leadership positions make leaders superior and unaccountable to the people they lead.



Africa needs leadership development systems and it is incumbent on development partners and global leaders to understand how cultural differences affect these.

Similarly, as the President suggests, the preoccupation of ECOWAS leaders at the regional, continental and global levels must focus on the interest of the continent on how to promote political and economic reforms that will aid economic growth and development in the continent by moving from mere declarative statements to pragmatic steps that are problem-solving, achievable and goals-oriented.



Of course, it follows here that for the leaders of ECOWAS, at the continental level, achieving the AU agenda 2063 will be realisable if they will have the political will to curb corruption, combat poverty, inequality, bad governance, political instability and channel the needed resources to the productive sectors of the African economies or else achieving the AU agenda 2063 will only be a myth and not reality.



In a nutshell, it should be recognised by the leaders that a pragmatic approach to solving the problems of the region is required based on the fact that externally-oriented approaches to development over the years have not benefited the continent.

The West African states should focus their attention on the internal impediments to their development, rather than external factors by addressing the issue of corruption, bad governance, poverty, political instability, dependence, among others.

Significance of made-in-Nigeria seaward defence boat

This week, President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned a Seaward Defence Boat (SDB) III, built by the Nigerian Navy.

The indigenously constructed SDB, NNS Oji, is the third of its series to be locally built at the Naval Dockyard Limited, Lagos l, solely by Navy engineers after the successes of NNS Adoni, and NNS Karaduwa, commissioned in 2016 by the President.

Speaking at the event, which also marked the inauguration of some recently acquired platforms and the keel-laying ceremony for the construction of Boat-IV and Boat-V, the President said the new inductions to the Naval fleet would boost their capability in securing Nigeria’s maritime domain and charges naval personnel to be professional and ensure good use of the newly built and recently acquired platforms including NNS LANA, KANO, IKENNE, ABA, SOKOTO and OSUN.

However, for the Navy and, indeed, Nigeria, the issues must go beyond proper use of the equipment to nationalisation and domestication of production of military hardware and equipment. It should be noted that a nation’s power to impose its will and to achieve its national objectives emanate from its instruments of national power.

Today, instruments of national power include diplomacy, information, military and economy, collectively identified by the acronym

DIME. A nation does not necessarily have to be superior in each element of the DIME to achieve its national goals and interests. It should, however, be adept in managing each element of national power synergistically in order to achieve its desired results.



Essentially, Nigeria, considering its size, importance and leadership role, must be able to produce what it uses and use what it produces in especially the area of defence. Many states, throughout history, have used their advantages in terms of military power to achieve great power status. However, while some great powers built their foundations on military power, other great powers were undermined by this same power.

Military forces from developing countries have become increasingly important as facilitators of their government’s foreign policy, taking part in peacekeeping operations, military exercises and humanitarian relief missions, based on their levels of capabilities and equipment.



In many developing countries, the pursuit of foreign policy goals may involve the use of equipped military forces to participate in peacekeeping operations, military exercises and humanitarian relief missions, or to carry out more traditional military tasks such as securing the borders.

In these crucial military tasks, Nigeria must not be left out. Yet, for Nigeria to play a meaningful role in these tasks and remain a valuable partner in the defence industry, its military must be independent and well-equipped.