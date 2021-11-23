Unity Bank drives women empowerment with ‘Yangaaccount’

Unity Bank Plc Tuesday launched a new product that is targeted at uplifting the living standard of rural women in Nigeria.

The new product tagged “Yangaaccount” aims to help change the living standard of women who continue to work hard without support from anywhere.

Speaking at the launch of the “Yangaaccount”, at sixth Spring Event/Conference Centre, Mararaba, Abuja, Managing Director/CEO of the Bank, Tomi Shomefun said the package which is a historic product in the banking industry would help change the level of women across Nigeria.

She explained that the initiative is for every woman irrespective of the kind of business they are engaged in.

According to her, the bank is going to look after the woman with the “Yangaaccount”.

She said: “Today, we launch a product for you, a product that will change your level. We are the most important people on earth. As we continue to look after the men, we look after the women also. That is why we have this product for you. We want you to look after yourself so that you can look after others. We are wives, we are mother’s, and some of us are grandmother’s, you need to look after yourself so that you can look after others.

You women here, your children need nurturing, God made us to look after other people but who is looking after us. But today, Unity Bank is here to look after you. We are going to look after you with the “Yangaaccount”.

Shomefun explained to the women present that the Yangaaccount comes with some packages which includes: a special card, a special agent attached to each woman, capacity building on how to manage their business and health insurance scheme.

“They would not need to go to the bank as they bankers would come to their business to attend to them.

“We will also have a health insurance scheme attached to this card so that if it is small, small headache, you’ll know where to go and how to go about it,” she further said.

Fielding questions from journalists, ‘Yangaaccount’ Brand Ambassador and popular Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, (AKA Toyin Tomato and King of Boys) said the event marks a turning point in the plight of the Nigerian woman.