Unity Bank launches Yangaaccount, to support over 5m women in S/West

Unity Bank Plc is set to engage no fewer than five million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) being operated by women in the South West region.

Sola Sobowale, the Brand Ambassador, asserts that no women will be left behind as the Bank launches Yanga Account in Ibadan.

Unity Bank officially launched the Yanga Account in Abuja recently where the veteran Nollywood actress was unveiled to the target market as Brand Ambassador to specifically promote women MSMEs and create a unique proposition for Yanga Account and the Brand in the market.

Yanga Account is a complete suite of services designed to promote financial inclusion among women through stress-free savings and investment, access to the services of dedicated Sales Agents, Agency Banking services close to the location of their businesses, special business seminar and training on how to grow business, access to microloans, customized debit cards and other bundled e-banking products.

At the official unveiling of the Yanga Account for the South West region held in Ibadan on Tuesday, the Bank pledged its unwavering commitment to empowering women in order to enable them to overcome every obstacle of accessing quality Banking services needed to assist the growth of their businesses.

As part of the efforts to connect directly with the target market, the star actress who is now known as ‘Mama Yanga’ undertook a market tour to interact with the women and gain first-hand knowledge of how the product is being received in the market.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun stated the “Yanga Account heralds a new dawn for my fellow women operating businesses in South West Nigeria,” noting that “the Yanga account is open to all market women in farming, fashion design, tailoring, frozen food, pastry and baking, cosmetics, jewellery designs and making, skincare, eateries and restaurants, etc. whether living in the communities or cities”.

Related

No tags for this post.