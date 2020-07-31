Unity Bank posts N22.8bn gross earnings in 1H



Unity Bank Plc has reported gross earnings of N22.8 billion in the first six months of its operation, sustaining growth profile it recorded in the 2019 financials when it posted N44.59 billion. According to the bank’s unaudited financial result submitted to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), the half-year gross earnings rose by 11 per cent to N22.87 billion from N20.55 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2019.

Profit before Tax, PBT grew by 7 per cent from N1.05 billion in half-year 2019 to N1.12 billion in the period under review. This is even as the Profit after Tax, PAT, equally rose by 7 per cent to N1.03 billion from N967.51 million in the corresponding period of 2019.



Similarly, the bank’s interest earnings recorded a 15 per cent increase to N19.79 billion within the period, from N17.27 billion in the corresponding period in 2019, while its total operating income also grew by 14 per cent to N12.14 billion from N10.69 billion in the same period in 2019. Earnings per Share stood at 17.64 Kobo for the period ending 30 June 2020.

The Bank’s half-year report also showed a huge boost in asset, which saw a 48 per cent growth to N445.95 billion from N293.05 billion in the same period in 2019. This follows the growth of the Bank’s loan book which rose by 53.7 per cent to N131.48 billion from N70.62 billion in Q2, 2019. A further review of the half year financial statement showed that the agribusiness-focused bank grew its deposit by 19 per cent to N306.47 billion from N257.69 billion as at December 2019. Commenting on the result, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun said: “Despite the inclement economic conditions occasioned by the global pandemic which almost paused or at best put activities at a slower pace in virtually all sectors of the economy, the Bank has been able to ride the waves to maintain its growth trajectory looking at the key performance indicators. The assessment, therefore, is that the repositioning efforts which have taken root before the headwinds are equally able to withstand shocks.”



She stated that the growing health and strength of the Bank’s balance sheet is attributable to the fact that while the Bank remained focused on its niche market, which is Agribusiness, it has also continued to grow its brand franchise in many areas of the retail market by promoting and leveraging its Agriculture value chain businesses as an offshoot.