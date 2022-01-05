Unity group cautions elites against comments capable of demoralising troops morale

A non-partisan organization, the Unity Advocacy Group (UAG) has cautioned elites in the society to refrain from making comments and insinuations that is capable of demoralising morale of troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) engaged in various operations across the country.

UAG in a press release signed by its Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations support the military to get Nigeria out of current security challenges.

The group which made the call in reaction to attempts by some Nigerians downplay recent successes recorded by the military against bandits, said the leadership of the Armed Forces has never hidden its support for dialogue as a way out of the current security challenges.

The statement reads in parts: “The leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria has transversed the length and breadth of the country meeting with stakeholders on need for peace.

“What is needed now is the citizens support and cooperation for the Armed Forces to perform their duty of restoring peace and order.

“While not speaking for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, we speak as stakeholders in the Nigeria project who are affected by the situation in the country, we are against any form of insinuations that will further dampen morale of troops, especially when coming from highly placed personalities.

“Troops of the Armed Forces are our brothers and sisters, we must not expose them to enemies of the country. They have made enough sacrifices in terms of human and material resources. They need our support,” UAG added.

