Unity of Nigeria more important than 2023 – Kalu

As most politicians are strategizing and jostling for different political offices ahead of 2023 general elections, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised Nigeria’s unity is of more paramount important than the politics of 2023.

Senator Kalu who represents Abia North in the Senate stated this in Abuja Wednesday while fielding questions from journalists after receiving traditional title as Kibiya ( Arrow) of Argungu Emirate from the Emir , Alhaji Mohammed Mera.

Responding to question on whether he would run for Presidency in 2023 , Kalu said he prefers to return to the Senate and not contest for the position of President but stressed that what should be of interest to all Nigerians now is unity of the country.

“There must be a united Nigeria first before talking of 2023. Solving the problems of banditry, insurgency, kidnapping etc., should be the focus of all Nigerians now and not politics of 2023 by politicians.

“All hands have to be on deck in achieving peace and unity in the country. Government alone cannot do it, Nigerians must support the concerted efforts being made by governments at all levels.

“For any politician to become president, governor, senator or whatever in 2023, there must be peace in the land first, the very reason why all politicians and particularly public office holders across political divides, should come together in stemming the tide of violence and disunity in the country”, he said.

On the violent secessionist move in the South East, he appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to look passionately on the region.

This is as he urged governors in the zone to do more in mitigating the crisis in the area.

“The agitations in the southeast need to be addressed or tackled out of politics by way of setting up a committee for required pacification.

“The governors need to redouble their efforts in meeting those behind the agitations and violence just as the President needs to passionately listen to all concerned in the area “, he said.

He, however, added that come 2023, he prefers to return to the Senate but if Nigerians want him as President, he would be ready to serve in that capacity .

“I don’t have presidential ambition ahead of 2023 because my plan for now is to return to the Senate which to me, is a very interesting place to mingle with other Nigerians and serve one’s fatherland” , he added.