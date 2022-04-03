2023: Unity of Nigeria supercedes zoning – Saraki

Leading presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has reiterated that the unity of the country is more paramount than zoning, and therefore, attention should be given to the stability of the nation rather than the politics of zoning.

Saraki added that patriotism and compassion should be the guiding principles of anyone who intends to lead this great nation.

He spoke in Calabar, through the Chairman, Saraki National Campaign Council, Prof Hagher Iyorwuese, who is leading a high powered delegation of eminent Nigerian leaders on a tour of the South South to drum support for the aspirant.

According to Saraki, “The unity of the country is the most important component of our national desire. We cannot sacrifice it for zoning neither can we do so on the altar of any other factor.

“The unity infrastructure of the nation has collapsed and that has led to so much damage in our national structure. Instead of paying attention to it, we are busy talking about zoning. How does zoning solve the problem of unity in the land?

“How does it address division and the socio- economic woes we are experiencing today? The division in the country is just too much today. We must work to close the gap and only those who know this can help solve it. It’s not just politics but the obligations that comes with it”.

According to him, “Over 5 trillion naira of the money gotten from oil between 1970 and date has been fritted away through acts of corruption with nothing to show on ground. All national assets have disappeared or dilapidated with reckless abandon and those in power are only interested in wealth accumulation.

“Saraki has come with a difference. He has demonstrated that difference at every stage he has been given the opportunity to lead. As Presidential Adviser, he streamlined and fine-tuned the budget process to optimal productivity.

“As Kwara governor, he opened up an integrated and mechanised agricultural system, provided basic infrastructure and even delved into the responsibilities of the federal government like aviation and solid minerals. As Senate President, he defended and upheld democracy at the risk of his life and political career”.

“The security situation of the country needs a focused strategy that comes from experience and in-depth knowledge of the environment. As it is today, it is easier to steal 200 people than to steal one cow. Nowhere is safe even with the capacity at our disposal. Our security assets are lying as liabilities when we can effectively activate them for maximum utilisation.

“Saraki has what it takes to do all these. We are not talking about a stranger, but the man we know and can attest to his commitment, determination, patriotism, strength, ability and passion for development”.