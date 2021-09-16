Unity pre-season tournament debuts in Abuja

The maiden edition of the Unity Preseason Tournament will be held in the Federal Capital Territory for all the Premiership and National League clubs in the North Central zone of the country.

According to the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Patrick Ngwaogu (Odogwu Ndi Abia), the tournament is meant to prepare the teams in the zone for the 2021/2022 Football season.

Ngwaogu said the tournament is aimed at unifying the teams in the zone, prepare them adequately for new season and give them the opportunity to assess all their new recruits for the season.

The former Abia Warriors FC Sporting Director said the teams expected for the tournament will include Kwara United, Plateau United, Nasarawa United, Niger Tornadoes, and Lobi Stars. He said the NNL clubs expected will include Kogi United, ABS FC, EFCC FC, FRSC FC, NAF FC and Oyah Sports FC.

He said October 30 to 5 November 2021 has been proposed for the tournament.

