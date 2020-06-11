UNIUYO host community petitions NUC over alleged intimidation

The host community of University of Uyo under the auspices of Offot Usung Ifiayong Unity Assembly has petitioned the National Universities Commission (NUC) over alleged harassment and intimidation by the management of the institution. In a petition signed by a former speaker, Uyo Legislative Assembly, Mr Tony Asikpo and 18 others representing the elders, youths and women of Offot Usung Ifiayong in Offot Clan in Uyo local government area of Akwa Ibom state, they appealed to the Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, to call on the management of the university to end its series of harassment, and intimidation against them.

Meanwhile the university has declined to comment on the allegation. The group alleged that the university was responsible for the invasion and destruction of properties in the community on Sunday night of May 24, 2020. They stated that on the said night, the UNIUYO used its agents aided by armed soldiers to demolish about 10 houses in the community despite curfew in place. The group also alleged that on February 15, 2015, the management of the university led by the vice chancellor, Professor Enefiok Essien, authorised the university’s Chief Security Officer to attack the community, which led to the destruction of eight houses.

They wondered why the institution would engage in unprovoked and recurrent attacks on their community by its agents while the matter was pending in court. The group therefore, urged the NUC to prevail on Professor Essien to return to the negotiation already established and set in motion by the Akwa Ibom State Government to delineate the boundaries between the community and the university, and put an end to the hostility between them, for lasting peace to prevail. “That you use your good offices to call on the Management of the University of Uyo to respect the extant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution and administered the Nigerian courts by putting an end to its series of harassment, intimidation, arrests, invasion and destruction of property in our community and on the disputed land while the matter is pending in court.

“That the Vice Chancellor of University of Uyo, Professor Enefiok Essien, be prevailed upon to return to the negotiating already established and set in motion by the Akwa Ibom State Government through its Secretary to State Government, Mr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, for the purpose of delineation of the boundaries between our community and the University so as to put an end to every form of hostility while installing lasting peace for needed development of our community.

“That the management of the University of Uyo prevailed upon to make retribution by paying adequate compensation to all the victims whose property at various stages of completion were destroyed in the February 15, 2015 and May 24, 2020 illegal demolition exercise which it authorized.

“That it be impressive upon the management of University of Uyo that our community voluntarily donated the land where it has stabilized its permanent site out of love for peaceful growth and development.

“As such it should not change its perception of our community as a land to be conquered and dominated because as human beings we reserve the right to defend ourselves when we see that our continuous existence as a people is threatened,” the statement read.

The Director of Information and Public Relations of the University, Mrs Blossom Okorie said the management of the institution had directed her not to respond to the issue.

“A lot of people have been demanding information from us but the Management has instructed us not to give out any information on that matter,” she said.