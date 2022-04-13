UniUyo staff go spiritual over ASUU strike 

Both academic and non academic staff members of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, have resorted to prayers, asking God to intervene in the lingering industrial action of the Nigerian universities over alleged federal government refusal to honour the renegotiated 2009 agreement as well as deploy the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

At a covenant service of the university held at Onyema Ugochukwu Auditorium town campus, Tuesday, the staff prayed God to touch the hearts of the federal government so that the strike will not just be called off but the strategic things be done to enhance the education system in Nigeria.

The guest speaker, Rev. Godwin Amawo, speaking on the theme of the event, “understanding the times” prayed God to speak to Nigerians who have domestic servants working for them or the government not to deny the workers their wages.

He also prayed that God would intervene in the affairs of mankind.

The event saw different staff members taking on the prayer session.

One was heard saying: “God you still reveal yourself in the dream, may you show up in their (FG) dreams and may they not rest until the right thing is done in our institutions so that the future of our children will be assured.”